A Freeport family has donated $500,000 to expand the nursing program at Southern Maine Community College in South Portland.
The college said in a news release Friday that the gift from John and Candy Boyne would be used to establish an endowment fund to pay for a nursing instructor position that will be named the Boyne Family Endowed Nursing Faculty.
The gift comes amid a nursing shortage. The Maine Department of Labor has projected a shortage of 3,200 registered nurses in the state by 2025, the college said.
“The Nursing program is grateful for the continued support of the Boyne Family,” Dr. Michael Nozdrovicky, chair of the college’s nursing program, said in a written statement. “Their gift comes at a time when the demand for nurses has never been greater. As Maine faces a projected shortfall of thousands of nurses in the years ahead, it is imperative that we expand our training opportunities for people to become nurses. This gift allows us to do just that.”
The Boyne family has a long history of supporting healthcare education at SMCC and other educational institutions, the college said. The family has funded a scholarships at SMCC since 2010, including a $500,000 donation in 2016.
“SMCC and the entire Maine Community College System play a major role in Maine in training our young people to qualify for meaningful careers and to hopefully remain in our state,” John Boyne said in a written statement. “We hope that our gift will inspire others to consider contributing to the SMCC Foundation when planning their philanthropic donations.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
Football: Mt. Ararat’s ground attack overwhelms Maranacook in victory
-
Varsity Maine
Football: Waterville fends off Morse in pivotal eight-man large North game
-
Local & State
Maine’s vaccine mandate for health care workers appealed to U.S. Supreme Court
-
Nation & World
U.S. vows to pay relatives of 10 Afghans killed in drone strike
-
Local & State
Freeport family gives $500,000 to SMCC’s nursing program
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.