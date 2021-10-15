AUBURN — Anthony Prak scored three touchdowns, two in the second half, as Noble pulled away Friday night for a 31-0 football win over Edward Little
Noble (5-2) led 13-0 after the first quarter before Prak scored from 41 yards in the second for a 19-0 halftime lead. He added TD runs of 28 yards in the third and 10 yards in the fourth.
The Knights also scored on a 65-yard interception return by Stuart Powers and a 1-yard run by quarterback Dylan Mulligan, both in the first quarter.
Edward Little is 0-7.
MARSHWOOD 41, BIDDEFORD 14: Cam Cornett rushed for two touchdowns in the first quarter, Aidan Sullivan ran for a score and passed for another, and the Hawks (5-2) defeated the Tigers (1-6) in South Berwick.
Marshwood also got long TD runs from Andrew Goodwin and Ty Cougler. Ryan Tarr’s 14-yard touchdown catch gave the Hawks a 41-7 halftime lead.
Biddeford opened the scoring with a 3-yard run by Ivan Ramos. Patrick O’Driscoll threw a 19-yard scoring pass to Kaden Cadorette in the second half.
KENNEBUNK 48, MASSABESIC 7: Matt Moore scored five touchdowns in the first half, and the Rams (5-2) cruised past the Mustangs (1-6) in Kennebunk.
LEAVITT 31, YORK 21: Hunter Hayes had an 8-yard touchdown run and connected with Brett Coburn for a 15-yard touchdown in the second half as the Hornets (5-0) rallied from a 14-7 deficit to beat the Wildcats (3-3) at York.
Hayden Henriksen rushed for two touchdowns in the first half for York.
SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 50, LAKE REGION 0: Cam Phillips scored on Spruce Mountain’s first offensive play, and the Phoenix (5-2) rolled past the Lakers (2-4) in an eight-man game in Jay.
After a muffed punt set up the first touchdown, Spruce Mountain added a 53-yard run by Isaac Parker and a 22-yard pass from Phillips to Elie Timler to open a 22-0 lead in the first quarter.
POSTPONEMENT: A traffic accident on U.S. Route 202 in Winthrop knocked out power to nearby Maxwell Field, forcing the postponement of a Class D game between Freeport (4-1) and Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale (4-0).
A Winthrop police spokesperson confirmed the accident shortly after the teams were supposed to kick off. The game was rescheduled for Monday at 3:30 p.m.
