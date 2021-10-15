RICHMOND — Chance Taylor and Max Viselli each scored to lead Richmond past Islesboro 2-0 in boys soccer action Friday.

Hunter Mason and Cole Alexander had an assist apiece for Richmond (8-4-0) while Connor Vashon made three saves.

Robert Conover made nine saves for Islesboro.

FIELD HOCKEY

OAK HILL 1, BOOTHBAY/WISCASSET 0: Cassie Steckino scored early in the second overtime to give the Raiders (5-8-1) a victory over the Seahawks (2-11-1) in Wales.

Mia Valliere assisted on the goal. Sierra Lane made three saves for the shutout.

Jaelyn Crocker stopped nine shots for Boothbay/Wiscasset.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 3, LISBON 1: Autumn Freeman scored a pair of goals and Taylor Duguay added one in the Falcons’ victory over the Greyhounds in Lisbon.

Kay Sinclair picked up an assist for Mountain Valley and Brooke Brown made four saves. Haley Tuplin scored Lisbon’s loan in the third period. Goalie Maria Levesque made 20 saves for the Falcons.

