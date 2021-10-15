SACO – Susan P. Lamontagne, “Suzie Q”, 70, of Saco, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.She was born in Biddeford on Aug. 17, 1951, a daughter of Charles and Sarah (Harriman) Pollock. She graduated from Thornton Academy, class of 1970.Susan was employed at New England as a telephone operator / Frame Dame for nine years. She handled this high pressure job and was one of the first females in this field in Maine. After the phone company, she was a home-maker who took care of and raised her daughter. In 1990, she went back into the work force working for YCFCU, Prudential Prime Properties and Saco Biddeford Savings Bank, retiring in 2016.Susan’s many hobbies included cooking, baking, blueberry picking, combining the beach for sea glass, and arts & crafts. Her creative side inspired her toward knitting, crocheting, sewing, rug hooking, cross stitching, quilting, beading and creating jewelry.Susan will be remembered for her welcoming and generous personality. Susan always opened her home for anyone in need. Susan had a kind ear, a warm smile and willingness to lend a hand. She was the best mom a daughter could have ever asked for. She was also a true and loving Meme to Gabi. They would go on adventures around town all the time. They would collect beads and crafts to do together. Those two would giggle all the time, They did stuff together that I couldn’t know about and they both loved the secrets that they kept from me.All year long, Susan looked forward to going to “upta camp”. She just loved lazily floating in the shallows while chatting and joking with family and friends. And no one enjoyed a summer cookout by the lake more than SuSu. It’s a guarantee the week wouldn’t end without a lobster feast, wrapped up with her famous blueberry dumplings. Susan was truly unique and one of a kind. She will be sadly missed by so many. Susan was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Sarah Pollock.She is survived by her daughter, Shanna Thompson (boogie) and husband Frederick Winterberg and three grandchildren, Gabriella Thompson, Annabel Winterberg and Harrison Winterberg. She is also survived by three siblings, Ann Russo, Margaret Hazen, and Charles Pollock and a niece and two nephews.Visiting Hours will be from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel in Saco. A Graveside Service will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Saco. To view Susan’s memorial page or leave an online condolence please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.In lieu of flowers take a moment to pay it forward during the course of your day at some point in the next week, donate an hour of time within the next month or donate to your favorite locally sourced charity.

