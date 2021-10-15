Portland police are investigating a report of an overnight shooting near Reiche Community School.
There is no active threat Friday morning, the department said in a brief statement. Police have not released any information about injuries or exactly where the shooting happened.
Police are expected to release more information about the incident later Friday.
This story will be updated.
