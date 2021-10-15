Erica Archer has planned a series of sailing and sipping adventures around Casco Bay this month. Archer, who is the owner of Wine Wise Events and is a sommelier and wine educator, believes that knowledge about wine is enhanced through tasting experiences, especially with food.

Wine sails operate every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 24 and include samplings of regional wines, discussion of specific production areas, label reading, grape varieties and a selection of cheeses, cured meats and fresh fruits.

All sailings run from 4-6 p.m., unless otherwise noted, aboard the 74-foot sailboat Frances, which leaves from the Maine State Pier in Portland. Tickets are through winewiseevents.com and are $125/guest: Oct. 15, Fall Foliage Sunset Sail featuring South African wines; Oct. 16, wines of the Loire Valley; Oct. 17, 1:30 p.m., sparkling wines; Oct. 17, wines from the Mediterranean; Oct. 22, all about cabernet sauvignon; Oct. 23, wines from the Piedmont region of Italy; Oct. 24, 1 p.m., autumn white wines; Oct. 24, French reds.

Upcoming wine region trips include Tuscany and Cinque Terre in April 2022 and Napa and Sonoma in November 2022.

Other food news

Oct. 30 is the last day Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust Farmers Market will be at Crystal Springs Farm until next spring.

The Dolphin Restaurant in Harpswell closed for the season Oct. 9, but their other restaurant, Embark, 61 Maine St. in Brunswick, is scheduled to reopen around Nov. 9. Welcome back.

Wine dinners are back at Old Vines Wine Bar in Kennebunkport. A Spanish Family Wine Dinner is from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19. The menu includes Chilled Octopus Salad, Poached Hake, Paella, Braised Lamb Shank and Bread Custard. Complementary wines for each course have been carefully selected. $125/guest, including tax and gratuity. Tickets at oldvineswinebar.com.

All Rosemont Market locations are launching a new seasonal bread menu using local ingredients and artisanal baking techniques. Flavors include roasted delicata squash; cranberry sourdough; milk bread; Miche bread, which is a large, round sourdough with whole wheat flour; and a 100% whole rye loaf. The Rosemont in our area is at 96 Main St. in Yarmouth.

Bombay Mahal, 99 Maine St., Brunswick, is launching a craft beer that is specially brewed to complement spicy, exotic Indian food flavors. Created by one of the master brewers of Shipyard Brewing, it has already won awards and is considered to be among the top five Indian beers to match with a curry.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: