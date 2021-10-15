SCARBOROUGH — Football boosters for Scarborough High School collected $851 in donations for the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center on Oct. 1.

The boosters are supporting Cancer Awareness Month throughout October, kicking off the campaign with Team Kyle Night at the Oct. 1 varsity game, said Shannon Lindstrom, Scarborough resident.

“Kyle St. Clair was born on October 27, 2004 as a preemie and spent 9 months in the NICU at Maine Medical Center in Portland,” she said. “He had over 45 surgeries and had been hospitalized in Maine, Boston and Columbus, OH, for a good part of his life. He suffered from lung disease and severe dysmotility.”

Losing his battle in 2013, St. Clair would have been graduating in 2023, Lindstrom said.

“Despite how much this amazing boy had endured in his life he never gave up,” she said. “His strength, love and hope are still contagious. He has inspired so many with his unconditional love and strong belief in ‘paying it forward.'”

During the game, quarterback Sam Rumelhart wore St. Clair’s number 14 jersey, Lindstrom said.

“Other ways of honoring Kyle included Scarborough High School Football dedicating the game to Kyle and his family, football players wearing orange sweatbands and Scarborough High School students and fans wore orange, Kyle’s favorite color,” she said.

