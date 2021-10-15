SCARBOROUGH — Town & Country Federal Credit Union states that its ‘Local Helping Local’ initiative is focusing its latest contribution on helping school districts in Cumberland and York counties with student hunger.

On the final day of Hunger Action Month, the credit union is making a financial contribution to all 31 school districts in Cumberland and York counties to support school backpack and/or school food pantry programs in each district. Collectively, the contribution will provide more than 12,500 meals to students in both counties.

“We recognize there are still far too many students and their families in each of the communities we serve who don’t have enough to eat, especially after school hours and on weekends,” said David Libby, President and CEO of Town & Country FCU. “School districts across Cumberland and York county are working hard to combat student hunger in a variety of ways. These contributions will enable each district to choose how to best utilize the funds to maximize the impact on providing meals and food to students. We know there are unique challenges in each district and, in addition to providing financial support, Town & Country is hoping this effort will increase awareness and support for such an important issue. Through ‘Local Helping Local’, Town & Country is reinforcing the value of making our communities strong while making sure our students have enough to eat. That’s a lesson we can all get behind and a great way to end the first month of the school year and Hunger Action Month.”

Over the next week, the credit union will distribute checks to all 31 school districts that serve Cumberland and York County, and each contribution will help purchase approximately 400 meals for students.

“Ultimately, this is about helping students have enough to eat so they can learn better and thrive,” said Jon Paradise, SVP of Communications, Marketing and Community Outreach at Town & Country. “Our financial wellness efforts focus on many demographics but youth financial wellness is a key priority and financial health and overall wellness are closely aligned. It’s difficult to achieve one without the other. In addition to supporting student hunger programs in school districts, we also appreciate all that districts and teachers have done to assist students especially throughout the pandemic. We will continue to look for additional ways to help schools, students and families.”

