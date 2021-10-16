The Office of the State Fire Marshal continued Saturday to investigate the cause of an explosion Friday in Embden that destroyed a log home and caused injuries and burns to the homeowner, according to officials.

Katharine England, social media coordinator for Maine State Police, said Saturday afternoon in a statement that the explosion occurred at about 2:50 p.m. Friday at 199 Bert Berry Road. The homeowner, an adult woman, called 911 to report the explosion and then drove to the Solon Fire Department for help, according to England.

“The owner sustained injuries and burns as a result of the explosion and fire,” England said. “Investigators from the Fire Marshal’s office responded to the residence and began an investigation which is ongoing.”

The injured woman was initially taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan, England said. She later was taken by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

“The residence was a complete loss,” England said. “Investigators will be returning to the scene to continue their work.”

Firefighters from Anson, Athens, Bingham, Canaan, Cornville, Hartland, Madison, New Portland, Norridgewock, Skowhegan, Solon, Starks, Kingfield, Farmington and Strong fire departments responded to the scene and were assisted by Anson & Madison and RFGH ambulance services as well as by the Somerset County Sheriff’s Department, England said.

England said the fire marshal’s office is not naming the victim and the cause is still under investigation.

