Portland police charged a Limington man with assaulting a police officer, driving to endanger and a probation violation after he allegedly fled a hit-and-run crash Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred at about 12:35 p.m. at the intersection of Falmouth Street and Forest Avenue, according to Portland police. Jamie Mondragon, 40, was found a short time later on Fessenden Street, where, police allege, he grabbed an officer by the throat.

Mondragon was not charged with fleeing the scene because the other driver did not wish to press charges, according to David Singer, spokesman for the Portland Police Department.

Mondragon was transported to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.

