NAPLES — Liv Christensen scored off a penalty corner in the second overtime to lift Freeport to a 1-0 win over Lake Region in field hockey action Saturday.

Freeport (7-6-0) goalie Vicky Balla made five saves.

The Lakers fell to 5-7-1.

GIRLS SOCCER

MARANACOOK 5, MORSE 0: Emily Harper scored three goals as the Black Bears earned the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B victory.

Ella Schmidt and Grace Dwyer also scored for the Black Bears (11-1), who according to coach Travis Magnusson reached their highest total for wins in a regular season since 2005.

Morse fell to 3-9-1 with the loss.

BRUNSWICK 6, HAMPDEN 0: Molly Taub and Alexis Morin each scored twice to lead the Dragons (11-2) over the Broncos (5-7-1) in Brunswick.

Mia Klimash and Emily Doring also scored, Kynli Van Leer had two assists and Emily Davidson got one assist.

Sophia Morin made four saves for the Dragons. Hampden’s Logan Daigle stopped seven shots.

