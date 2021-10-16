BRUNSWICK — Andrew Boel passed for 307 yards and three touchdowns, and Bowdoin ended a 14-game losing streak with a 21-14 victory over Amherst in a New England Small College Athletic Conference football game Saturday.

Colton Fahey had two TD catches and finished with 112 receiving yards. Boel connected with Brendan King for a 22-yard scoring pass that made it 21-7 with 6:29 remaining.

Andre Eden rushed for 107 yards on 31 carries for Bowdoin (1-4), which beat Amherst (3-2) for the first time since 2005. The victory was also Bowdoin’s first against any opponent since 2018.

COLBY 28, MIDDLEBURY 14: Matt Hersch threw two long touchdown passes in the fourth quarter as the Mules (2-3) defeated the Panthers (1-4) in Waterville.

Jack Sawyer’s 60-yard TD catch gave Colby a 21-14 lead. Hersch then connected with Matt Panker for an 89-yard touchdown.

The Mules trailed 7-0 at halftime but moved ahead in the third quarter on 3-yard touchdown runs by Devin Marrocco and Keon Smart.

TRINITY 45, BATES 7: Spencer Fetter completed 20 of 25 passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Bantams (5-0) past the Bobcats (1-4) in Hartford, Connecticut.

Jonathan Girard has seven receptions for 108 yards and two scores. William Kirby rushed for three TDs.

Christian Olivieri scored the only Bates touchdown on a 28-yard reception from Brendan Costa in the third quarter.

ENDICOTT 24, HUSSON 17: Mike Ingraffia threw two touchdown passes and Tyler Bridge of Wells rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries as the Gulls (6-1, 3-0 Commonwealth Coast) knocked off the Eagles (4-1, 1-1) in Bangor.

Endicott broke a 17-17 tie when Ingraffia connected with Shane Aylward for a 16-yard touchdown late in the third quarter.

Husson pulled even midway through the third on a 73-yard pass from Nic Visser to Tyler Hall. Hall had three receptions for 119 yards.

Garrett Poussar scored Husson’s first TD on a 1-yard run in the second quarter.

