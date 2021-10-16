BOSTON — Brad Marchand scored twice, Jake DeBrusk broke a 1-all tie early in the third period and the Boston Bruins opened their season with a 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars on Saturday night.

Marchand scored on a penalty shot in the first period and added an empty-netter with 1:37 remaining. Nick Foligno, Erik Haula and David Pastrnak each had assists, and Jeremy Swayman stopped 27 shots for the Bruins, who never trailed.

“All in all, a good start and a good finish,” Boston Coach Bruce Cassidy said.

Luke Glendening scored for Dallas and Braden Holtby kept the Stars close with 37 saves. Boston had the first nine shots and finished with a 40-28 advantage.

“I thought we battled back, but it’s tough to start on your heels like that,” Glendening said.

DeBrusk put Boston up 2-1 at 4:43 of the third period, grabbing the puck in front of the crease after Nick Foligno lost control and poking it past Holtby.

Dallas didn’t get a shot on net until 4:02 remained in the first, when Swayman easily handled a wrist shot by Jamie Benn. Less than two minutes later, Marchand swooped in for a turnover just outside the Dallas zone and skated in on Holtby, drawing a penalty shot when Ryan Suter grabbed his stick.

Marchand gathered the puck at center ice and went full speed toward Holtby, beating him with a low wrist shot on the stick side for a 1-0 lead.

Glendening evened the score on a wrist shot from the slot 9:15 into the second period.

RANGERS 3, CANADIENS 1: Alexis Lafreniere snapped a third-period tie with a power-play goal in his first NHL game back home, and New York won in Montreal for its first victory under its new coach, Gerard Gallant.

Lafreniere, the top pick in the 2020 draft, grew up about an hour from Montreal in Saint-Eustache, Quebec. He scored for the Rangers just 26 seconds after Jonathan Drouin pulled Montreal even.

PANTHERS 5, ISLANDERS 1: Sam Bennett notched his second career hat trick, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 28 shots and Florida won at home.

Jonathan Huberdeau got the 500th point of his career for Florida, and Anthony Duclair and Aleksander Barkov added goals for the Panthers.

Oliver Wahlstrom scored a power-play goal for the Islanders.

LIGHTNING 2, CAPITALS 1: Steven Stamkos scored the overtime winner, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves and Tampa Bay won at Washington.

BLUE JACKETS 2, KRAKEN 1: Patrick Laine scored at 2:16 of overtime to give Columbus a come-from-behind win over visiting Seattle.

SABRES 2, COYOTES 1: Tage Thompson and Artuu Ruotsalainen scored in the shootout, helping Buffalo win at home.

PENGUINS 5, BLACKHAWKS 2: Drew O’Connor scored his first NHL goal, Danton Heinen got his third in three games and Pittsburgh scored four times in the first period to beat visiting Chicago.

RED WINGS 3, CANUCKS 1: Thomas Greiss made 40 saves and Detroit won at home.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, SENATORS 1: Alexander Kerfoot had a goal and an assist, Michael Bunting scored his first for his hometown team and Toronto beat visiting Ottawa.

