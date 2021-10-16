YARMOUTH – Fay (St. Pierre) Bailey, 86, of Yarmouth passed away on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Brentwood Manor. She was the wife of the late Edward Bailey Sr. who died in 1986.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 11 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress Street, Portland. A celebration of her life will follow at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford Street, Portland.

For a complete obituary, to sign Fay’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family, please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com.

