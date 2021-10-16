CHASE CITY, Va. – Marion Rebecca Clark Hanson, 78, of Chase City, Va. and formerly of Alfred, passed away Sept. 23, 2021. She received her degree from University of Maine at Orono with a degree in Elementary Education. While at UMO, she was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority and upon graduation she married Earl Lester Hanson. She began her teaching career in Somersworth New Hampshire but took a break from teaching to raise her family in the White Mountains of New Hampshire in a town named Gorham. Becky occasionally substituted during the time she was raising her family.When she and her family returned to Alfred Maine- her hometown, she became active in the PTA of the Alfred Elementary School, was a founding member of the Alfred Rescue Squad, and a part-time rural route mail carrier.Becky, Earl, and Kathy moved to Midlothian Virginia in 1987 when Earl went to work for James River Paper Corporation. Becky became an avid crafter and a talented painter. She and Earl were a team. He would cut out the wood, and she would paint it. She went to several craft fairs with her crafts and always went back to Alfred to have a table at Alfred Festival Days.Earl and Becky moved to Lunenburg County in 2000 and built their house when their daughter was expecting her first child so Becky could take care of the baby when Kathy went back to school. She watched over both grandchildren until they were ready to enter Kindergarten. She was an avid gardener- both vegetables and flowers. She loved to cook. She enjoyed living in the country and riding around the farm on her golf cart.She and Earl loved taking family vacations with both of her children and being surrounded by her grandchildren- Disney World, Myrtle Beach, Pigeon Forge, and Williamsburg- just to name a few. They often made trips back to Maine to visit with family and friends in the years after they moved to Virginia.Surviving are her son, Eric Hanson, and his wife, Linda; daughter, Kathy Bayne, and husband, Stuart; grandchildren, Nate Hanson, Jennifer Hanson, Hailey Bayne, Caroline Bayne, Sophia Olore; great grandchild, Bennet Hanson; nieces, Kelly Howes, and husband, Kenny, Karen Adams; nephews, Kyle Hanson, and wife, Chris, and Kevin Hanson. Services will be private.Wood Funeral Service, Chase City, Va. is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.woodfuneralservice.com.

