GORHAM — Catriona Gould led a first-half blitz with two goals and an assist, propelling Southern Maine to a 4-1 women’s soccer victory Saturday against Rhode Island College.
USM (9-2-3, 3-2-1 Little East) turned a 1-0 deficit into a 4-1 lead over a span of 10 minutes. Mia Sargent tied the game, then Gould sandwiched her two goals around a goal by Ciera Berthiaume that was set up by Gould.
The Huskies are 4-0-1 in their last five games.
ST. JOSEPH’S 6, SIMMONS 0: Maddi Cormier scored the first two goals as the Monks (10-6, 9-2 GNAC) rolled past the Sharks (2-10-1, 2-6-1) in Standish.
Ashley Emery, Tatum Hancock, Kimberly Santos and Aaliyah Wilson-Falcone chipped in with a goal apiece.
WESLEYAN 3, BATES 0: Lina Rodriguez broke a scoreless deadlock with a penalty kick early in the second half, starting the Cardinals (8-1, 6-1 NESCAC) on their way to a win over the Bobcats (3-7-2, 1-5) in Lewiston.
Julia Meehan and Remi Feuerman also scored.
MIDDLEBURY 2, COLBY 1: Eliza Van Voorhis scored 35 seconds into the second overtime, lifting the Panthers (9-3-1, 4-3-1 NESCAC) over the Mules (3-5-2, 0-5-2) in Waterville.
Lucy Robinson put Colby ahead in the first half. Olivia O’Reilly equalized for Middlebury early in the second half.
CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 3, BOWDOIN 1: Second-half goals by Ella Davidyock and Jamie Scarpantonio were the difference as the Camels (7-1-2, 4-1-1 NESCAC) beat the Polar Bears (7-4-1, 2-4-1) in Brunswick.
Bowdoin’s Lynn Farquhar scored with an assist from Julia Adelmann in the second half.
MEN’S SOCCER
BOWDOIN 3, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 1: The Polar Bears (7-4-1, 4-4-1 NESCAC) got goals fromEverett Horch and Julian Juantorena in the second half to beat the Camels (8-3, 6-2) in Brunswick.
Bowdoin’s Minseo Bae opened the scoring in the first half.
COLBY 2, MIDDLEBURY 1: Ethan Franco set up the tying goal by Mario Simoes, then scored the winner in the 73rd minute as the Mules (6-5-1, 3-3-1 NESCAC) edged the Panthers (8-3-1, 4-3-1) at Waterville.
Jared McNair made seven saves for Colby.
WESLEYAN 3, BATES 1: Max Hofstetter, Evan O’Brien and Christopher Textor scored in the second half as the Cardinals (7-2-2, 3-2-2 NESCAC) rallied past the Bobcats (6-6, 3-5) in Lewiston.
Simon Clarke opened the scoring for Bates at 8:37, assisted by Owen Keleher.
R.I. COLLEGE 1, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Luis Blanco’s goal in overtime gave the Anchormen (8-5, 5-2 Little East) a victory over the Huskies (4-8-1, 0-6) in Providence.
USM keeper Hayes Estrella made six saves.
FIELD HOCKEY
ST. JOSEPH’S 12, ALBERTUS MAGNUS 0: Emma Rutledge scored twice in the first quarter, then put in three more goals in a span of 3:10 in the third quarter as the Monks (12-2, 8-0 GNAC) routed the Falcons (0-7, 0-6) in New Haven, Connecticut.
Megan Quirion and Megan Mourmouras each added two goals. Haley Brann, Alexis Beardsley, and Aimee Adams also scored.
UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 5, ENDICOTT 0: Bailey Lynch paced the Nor’easters (9-4, 5-0 Commonwealth) with two goals in a win over the Gulls (8-4, 3-1) at Beverly, Massachusetts.
Jillian Lachapelle added a goal and two assists, and Kate Lindmark and Julia Steeves also scored. Lindsay Pych made three saves to secure the shutout.
BOWDOIN 6, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 0: Faith Jennings tucked home the game’s first three goals as the Polar Bears (10-3, 6-3 NESCAC) defeated the Camels (1-10, 0-8) in Brunswick.
Jill Cloonan, Clauda Kriz and Bailey Prete each scored once, and Sophia Rosati had two assists.
BATES 2, WESLEYAN 1: Third-quarter goals by Riley Burns and Emily Gianunzio (5-7, 2-6 NESCAC) lifted the Bobcats past the Cardinals (5-7, 1-6) in Lewiston.
MIDDLEBURY 4, COLBY 1: Isabel Chandler, Audrey Lazar, Erin Nicholas and Caroline Segal scored a goal apiece as the Panthers (13-0, 8-0 NESCAC) topped the Mules (5-5, 1-5) in Waterville.
Jackie Hill notched Colby’s goal.
