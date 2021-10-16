GOLF

CASEY MARTIN, the Oregon golf coach who successfully sued the PGA Tour for the right to use a cart because of a rare circulatory disease, had his right leg amputated in what he told Golf Digest was always going to be “my destiny.”

The magazine, which has been in touch with Martin over the last few weeks, reported on its website that he had surgery Friday and was recovering at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. His brother said doctors feel it went well enough that Martin has a good shot at an effective prosthesis.

Martin, 49, suffered from Klippel-Trenaunay-Weber syndrome, which restricted circulation in the lower portion of his right leg and made it virtually impossible for him to walk 18 holes. He still managed to practice and play well enough to earn a PGA Tour card for the 2000 season. His lawsuit citing the Americans with Disabilities Act made it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which voted 7-2 in his favor in a 2001 decision.

Martin, a teammate of Tiger Woods on Stanford’s national championship team, has been the head golf coach at Oregon since 2006. He qualified for the U.S. Open in 2012.

EUROPEAN TOUR: English golfer Laurie Canter is eyeing his first European Tour win after taking a 3-shot lead of the Andalucía Masters heading into the final round.

Canter carded 4-under 67 on Saturday after making eight birdies to double up his four bogeys. That left him 7 under after three days at the Real Club Valderrama. The closest Canter has come to a tour win were his three second-place finishes in the past two years, most recently at the PGA Championship in England last month.

Countryman Matt Fitzpatrick is three shots back, followed by American David Lipsky another stroke behind.

At 7-under 64 for the day, Lipsky tied the lowest round in the history of the event. Sergio Garcia in 2018 and Daniel Brooks in 2017 also hit that mark. Lipsky bogeyed the first hole then reeled off eight birdies without a flaw.

TENNIS

BNP PARIBAS OPEN: Taylor Fritz beat No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3) late Friday to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open in front of a hometown crowd in Indian Wells, California, scoring the biggest win of his young career.

Fritz rallied from a 5-2 deficit in the third set by winning four of five games – when Zverev held two match points – to force the tiebreaker. He raced to a 6-1 lead and won it on his third match point when Zverev’s forehand landed beyond the baseline.

Fritz’s semifinal opponent Saturday is 29th-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili, who outlasted No. 2 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 2-6, 6-4. The other semi features No. 21 Cameron Norrie against No. 23 Grigor Dimitrov, who earlier knocked out top-seeded Daniil Medvedev in three sets.

Victoria Azarenka defeated Jelena Ostapenko 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 to reach Sunday’s final, where she’ll try to become the first woman to win the tournament three times. The former world No. 1 won in 2012 and 2016. Azarenka rallied from a set and a break down. Ostapenko held three break points to try to send the match to a tiebreak in the third, but Azarenka’s serve stayed steady until the end and helped her close out the win.

Paula Badosa defeated No. 12 Ons Jabeur 6-3, 6-3 in 81 minutes, the fourth top-20 player Badosa has defeated in the tournament. The Spaniard reached her second career WTA Tour final.

