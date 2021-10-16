Two people were killed and two seriously injured Saturday afternoon in a head-on crash on Route 1 in Rockport.

According to Rockport police, the head-on collision occurred near the intersection of Commercial and Pleasant streets. The collision was reported to Knox County Regional Communications Center at 1:27 p.m. The crash claimed the lives of the driver of a north-bound vehicle and the rear passenger in a south-bound vehicle.

Two other passengers in the south-bound vehicle were seriously injured. One is being treated at Penobscot Bay Medical Center in Rockport and the other was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

The names of the deceased and injured victims are being withheld until their families can be notified. Police continued to investigate the accident later Saturday, and a cause has not yet been determined. Sgt. James Moore of the Rockport Police Department is leading the investigation. Rockport police were assisted by Camden police, Rockport Fire, Northeast Mobile Health, and Rockland Fire & EMS.

