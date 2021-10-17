Thoughts on the proposed CMP power corridor for consideration:

1. The woods are not pristine. They are a working forest with miles of roads.

2. I’m not a fan of dams but our neighboring government has built these dams, they are there, the environmental damage is done.

3. When we visited years ago, there were unfilled generator spaces in the powerhouse.

4. All their dams have pumped storage capabilities.

5. Let’s get beyond the ads. The proponents want to give Maine a power corridor paid for by our neighbors. They will help the struggling towns through payments for the long term, and

6. The opponents are out-of-state companies that are currently providing power to the New England power pool; their real reason for opposing the project is to not allow another player into the pool – that way they can maximize their profits by limiting competition. Both sides want to make a profit and benefit from the needs of the Northeast.

We will be left with a working forest, a free utility that gives to our power needs and generation capabilities. I see this as an asset to the state and an opportunity for our state to build to the future and eventually feed our wind, solar and offshore wind assets to where it is in demand.

Jim Fitch

New Gloucester

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: