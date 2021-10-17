The Maine Center of Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday reported that 189 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 around the state, an increase of 20 from Saturday.

Sixty-six of those patients were in intensive care, and 31 were on ventilators. Around the state, hospitals had 54 intensive care unit beds available of a total 339, and 199 ventilators available of 305.

Sunday’s numbers mean that hospitalizations remain elevated, even while new case numbers start to dip as the delta variant surge slows.

On Saturday, the Maine CDC reported 542 new cases and two additional deaths, raising cumulative totals to 97,725 cases and 1,095 deaths. The seven-day average of new daily cases was 396.7 and the 14-day average was 446.9.

The Maine CDC lately hasn’t been providing new case numbers on Sundays, but it does update vaccination statistics. As of Sunday morning, 894,094 people had received final doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, making up 66.51 percent of the total population.

The state has given out 61,071 booster shots as well.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous