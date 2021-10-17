PORTLAND – Anna “Kathy” (McGlothlin) Welch, 76, of Starbird Road in Portland, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at the Cornerstone assisted living in Hampton, N.H. after succumbing to complications associated with dementia.

She was raised in Covington, La., the daughter of Amy “Toots” Frederick McGlothlin and W.F. “Mac” McGlothlin. She was married to Michael R. Welch and the two lived in Portland until they divorced in 1994.

She was predeceased by her brother, Freeman McGlothlin.

Anna is survived by her brother, Frank McGlothlin, sister-in-law, Fe McGlothlin and nephew, Frankie McGlothlin of Covington, La.; her son, Patrick Welch, her daughter-in-law, Kristen Welch, and her granddaughter, Darcy Welch of Ipswich, Mass.; her daughter, Amy Welch-Olson and son-in-law, Dan Olson of Kennebunk.

Her family will be having a Celebration of Life on Oct. 23, at Boones Fish House in Portland. Guests can stop by anytime between 12 and 3 p.m. We encourage guests to RSVP by sending an email to [email protected].

