SACO – Elaine S. Stevens, 91, of Saco, passed away on Oct. 4, 2021 in Biddeford.

She was born in Saco on March 8, 1930, a daughter of Milan and Ruth (Noble) Scammon. She graduated from Thornton Academy, class of 1949.

Elaine had an extensive work career in the field of electronics.

Elaine married her second husband, Paul Stevens on Oct. 15, 1977. They enjoyed traveling together and going out dancing. She also had a creative side, making and gifting arts and crafts.

Elaine was predeceased by her first husband, Sherman W. Dawley in November of 1995; by two brothers, Milton Scammon and Richard Scammon’ and by one grandson, Bruce S. Dawley Jr.

She is survived by three children, Sheila LeRose, Darlene Earley and her husband, Lee and Bruce S. Dawley Sr. and his wife, Faye; by six grandchildren, Craig Earley and his wife Amy, Shane LeRose, Christina Dawley, Adam Earley and his wife Lindsay, Diana Adams and her husband Roy and Karina Smith and her husband Marshall. She is also survived by one brother, Ronald Scammon; and several great-grandchildren.

