AUGUSTA – Ethlyne H. McCullum died at The Captain Lewis Residence in Farmingdale on Oct. 5, 2021. She was born in Bangor on Oct. 31, 1926 and was the daughter of George M. Hibbard and Nina Shute Hibbard. She graduated from Bangor High School in 1944 and was employed by New England Tel and Tel Company for 21 years. She married John M. McCullum of Augusta on March 26, 1960, and resided at 132 Purington Ave. in Augusta.

Ethlyne was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, quilting, wildlife and domestic animals and she enjoyed entertaining her friends and family. She was a member of Penny Memorial United Baptist Church and was a member of Eastern Star, Queen Esther Chapter in Hallowell. In addition, she was a life member of Beta Sigma Phi.

Ethlyne was predeceased by her husband; her parents; and siblings Ormand D. Hibbard, Marilyn Hibbard, Idris Hibbard, Arlene Hibbard West and Marilyn Hibbard Pidgeon.

Ethlyne is survived by several nieces and nephews, Catherine C. McCullum, David M. McCullum, Ottie T. McCullum, III, Marjorie Teufel, Charles Woodman, Jane L. Bingham, Linda McKibbin, Deborah Feeney, William D. Pidgeon and John R. Hibbard. A nephew, Peter L. McCullum, survived her death but died on Oct. 11, 2021. She is also survived by several great-nieces and nephews; and many close friends.

The family would like to express their heart-felt gratitude to Kim and all of the staff at the Captain Lewis Residence for all of their care, support and love that they gave her during the last three and a half years, while Ethlyne was a resident there.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home and Cremation Care, One Church St., Augusta, where memories, condolences and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at http://www.familyfirstfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, Ethlyne asked that donations be made to the Kennebec Valley Humane Society in Augusta and to Penny Memorial United Baptist Church

in Augusta.

