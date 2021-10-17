WESTBROOK and Errol, N.H. – Katherine “Kate” Bergeron was born on November 1973, in Nashua, N.H., to Richard and Louise Bergeron. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend to many. While her life was cut short in years, she made the impact of someone who lived for centuries.﻿Kate was vibrant, passionate, loving and intense. Even before she could say her own name, she would confidently blurt out “De-de do” to let everyone know that she was in charge. That independence stayed with her until her final day.﻿Kate attended St. Thomas Aquinas School in Derry, N.H., where she both excelled in school and detested the catholic school uniforms required. She attended Pinkerton Academy, also in Derry, where she was a student athlete. She loved playing field hockey and enjoyed the competition and challenge as well as the ability to use her hickory stick in some “corrective measures” against opponents that she felt needed a message.﻿Kate had a love of animals that lasted throughout her life. Growing up she was a passionate dressage rider and worked tirelessly taking care of her horse, Moira. She loved the horse community and found peace both with the people she met and with the animals she connected with.﻿Kate found her true calling and life’s work when she enrolled in the physical therapy program at Quinnipiac College. She loved understanding how the body worked and dove deeply into her coursework. She continued to learn throughout her career becoming a practitioner in a more focused form of PT through the Integrative Manual Therapy group and ultimately receiving her doctorate in physical therapy, DPT, with a focus on pediatric pelvic floor issues. She has literally touched thousands of lives in her work, a true joy that she treasured throughout her entire life.﻿As a human, Kate fought a heroic battle against cancer. After doctors found a grapefruit sized tumor in the sixth grade, she started her first fight. Her grit, sass, determination to life and wonderful team at Boston Floating hospital carried her through two very tough years. She won that battle and enjoyed a cancer free life for over 30 years until breast cancer attacked her as an adult. With the treasured Dr. Weisberg as a medical partner, they were a great team and battled together to the very end.﻿Kate will be remembered for her spirit. She saw colors more vibrantly than most. She tasted foods more deeply than many. She laughed harder than nearly everyone in the room. She drove the boat faster than needed to do. She drove her car fast just for fun. She hugged heartily to make sure you felt her. She enjoyed each moment she lived and she lived with no regrets.﻿Kate is survived by her parents, Richard and Louise Bergeron of Errol, N.H. Her brother, Gary, his wife Laura and her favorite niece and nephew, Annie and Henry of Yarmouth, as well as treasured aunts, uncles, cousins and other family in New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Hampshire.﻿Visiting Hours celebrating Kate’s life will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, October 29, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., on Saturday, October 30, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland. To view Kate’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.﻿In lieu of flowers, Kate would appreciate a donation to your local Humane Society, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the New England Cancer Center.

