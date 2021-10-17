BIDDEFORD – Michael “Mike” Morin, 62, of Biddeford passed away on Oct. 12, 2021 at home on hospice.

Mike was born in Lewiston on April 3, 1959.

Mike was an incredibly talented master carpenter, with some of his woodwork on display at Wells Town Hall. He was also passionate about restoring 1970s Triumph motorcycles, classic rock music, and using humor. Mike demonstrated an incredible work ethic his entire life. He was a loyal friend to many, and a loving dad/pepere/brother/son.

Mike is survived by his loving mother, Nancy; his sister, Tina, brother-in-law, Ted; his children Amber and Max; son- and daughter-in-law, Tim and Kourtney; his nephew, Theo; granddaughter, Eva; and many life-long friends.

Mike is predeceased by his father, Rosaire Morin; and his brother, Brian Morin. Mike will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

