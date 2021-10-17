SOUTH PORTLAND –

N. Scott Merrill, 58, of South Portland, died peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 at his home.

He was born in Bostons on Oct. 25, 1962. The first son of Robert Ramsdell and Jacqueline Faye Robertson Merrill, Scott attended Oxford Hill Schools and was a 1980 graduate of Oxford Hills High School. He was a 1985 graduate of the University of Southern Maine, Portland, with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology.

He married BaoLian (Pauline) Feng on April 22, 2017.

Upon completing college, Scott worked with adults with disabilities in New Hampshire. He was a passionate caretaker, to where many times his family welcomed his students into their family home for dinners and events. Upon changing careers, Scott returned to Maine to pursue a career in production management at both Portland Glass and United Rentals through his years. Scott was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, to which he had the opportunity to see them play at Irving Stadium in the late 1980s.

He was predeceased by his father, Robert Ramsdell Merrill in 2000 and his mother, Jacqueline Faye Robertson Merrill, 1992.

Survivors include his wife, BaoLian (Pauline) Feng of South Portland; his daughter, Jacqueline J. Merrill of Biddeford; a sister, Julie Merrill and her partner Robert Munzer of West Paris, a brother, Rob Merrill of Belfast; two nieces, Moriah and Morgan Barcomb; and three great-nieces, Brooklyn, Adaleigh and Olivia. He also leaves behind his devoted friends, Robert and Karen Grant of South Portland. His daughter Jacqueline would like to thank them for their kindness, support and love.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 19 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To view Scott’s obituary, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the:

Rock Church of Greater Portland,

66 Gorham Rd.,

Scarborough, ME 04074

