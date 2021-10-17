SACO – Thomas Albert Smith Jr., 92, of Saco, peacefully passed away on Oct. 13, 2021 at Gosnell Hospice House. He was born in Berlin, N.H. on Sept. 26, 1929, son to the late Doris and Thomas Smith Sr.

As a teenager he moved to Old Orchard Beach and worked many years running the ferris wheel and the Noah’s Ark ride at Palace Playland – it was here that he met his first wife, Sarah.

Life took him many places but he eventually returned to Old Orchard Beach where he joined the fire department as a volunteer firefighter and worked his way up to fire chief, holding that position up to his retirement in 1987. During his tenure as fire chief, he started the first fire attack school and created the 5-inch fire hose. He worked with engineers to get a new fire station where it still stands today.

