GRAY – Timothy James Curran died peacefully on Oct. 11, 2021 in his sleep at his home in Gray, at the age of 58.

He was born on Dec. 13, 1962 in Portland of Francis Joseph Curran Jr. and Mary Catherine Welch Curran.

He grew up in the North Deering neighborhood of Portland, the youngest of five siblings. He spent summers on Kezar Lake swimming, boating, camping and acting as the master of kindling collection. He enjoyed snowmobiling and ice fishing in the winter. He graduated from Deering High School in 1980 and moved to Alaska where he lived simply, worked long hours and built the foundation for his future.

Tim returned to Maine around 1990 to live on Crystal Lake in Gray where he worked as a mechanic and hosted friends and family often on the lake for year-round fun. He changed paths and adventured into his lifelong career for over three decades of friendship and a work partnership in plumbing with Mark O’Brien. During that time, he built a home in Windham that sported a manicured yard and many weekends of card games and football gatherings that were often special time with Dad, “Dr. Frank”. He raised his “kids” Kodiak and Nash there where the companionship and loyalty of these golden retrievers were clearly visible. The camaraderie and conversation he enjoyed at Pat’s Pizza and Forest Gardens with his other family, sustained him. He was always embraced by a circle of friends who cared for him deeply.

Recently, Tim built a new house in Gray, where he was worked to groom his lawn and watch the deer frolic in his backyard. He enjoyed hunting with his buddies and best friend and brother Shaun. Anyone who knew Tim, knew he loved life and being with his friends. His big smile, dry sense of humor and provocative cracks will be missed by all. Tim was a simple man with a big heart.

He was survived by siblings Mary Curran Huntley and her husband Robert of Portland, Patty Curran Raitto and her husband Michael of Naples, Shaun Curran and his wife Linda of Portland, Joe Curran of South Portland; and many nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle Tim. He is also survived by his godmother and special Aunt “Ginny” Virginia (Curran) Emerick with whom he shared a special bond.

He was predeceased by his father, Francis J. Curran and mother, Mary Welch Curran.

Friends and relatives are invited to visiting hours from 10 to 11 a.m. and a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. at Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland on Monday, Oct. 25. A gathering for family and friends will follow at Pat’s Pizza in Windham.

To view Tim’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to

Boys and Girls Clubs

of Portland

277 Cumberland Ave.

Portland, ME 04101

in his name.

﻿

