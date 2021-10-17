GOLF

Rory McIlroy capped a big weekend in Las Vegas by surging past Rickie Fowler and holding off Collin Morikawa to win the CJ Cup at Summit for his 20th PGA Tour title.

McIlroy seized control with a 35-foot eagle putt from just off the green on the par-5 14th and then played mistake-free down the stretch for a 6-under 66 and a one-stroke victory.

Fowler, who started the final round with a two-shot lead as he tried to end nearly three years without a victory, faded with a pair of three-putts and shot 71 to tie for third. The threat came from Morikawa, a member at The Summit Club, who shot 29 on the front to get in the mix and closed with an eagle for a 62.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Matt Fitzpatrick made 15 straight pars, then closed with two birdies on his last three holes to win the Andalucía Masters by three shots in Sotogrande, Spain.

Fitzpatrick finished at 6-under 278 on the Real Club Valderrama course in southern Spain that hosted the 1997 Ryder Cup. The Englishman took advantage of a late collapse by Sebastian Soderberg of Sweden, who had a double bogey and a bogey on his final two holes to finish in a tie for second with Min Woo Lee of Australia.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Lee Janzen made a 20-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff with Miguel Angel Jimenez to win the SAS Championship in Cary, North Carolina.

Janzen also birdied the par-4 18th in regulation in a closing 5-under 67 in the regular-season finale. The two-time U.S. Open champion won the 2015 ACE Group Classic for his only other senior title.

Jimenez finished with a 69 to match Janzen at 12-under 204 at Prestonwood Country Club. He hit his approach over the green in the playoff and chipped to a foot before Janzen rolled in the winner.

Jim Furyk (67) and Alex Cejka (70) were a stroke back.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Ben Simmons practiced with the Philadelphia 76ers for the first time this season on Sunday, though no decision was made on his status for the season opener.

Simmons was a holdout for training camp and the early part of the preseason in the wake of his offseason trade demand. The three-time All-Star guard made a surprise return to the team on Monday. Once he cleared the NBA health and safety protocols, Simmons was eligible to practice.

The Sixers open the season Wednesday at New Orleans and play their home opener Friday against Brooklyn.

Coach Doc Rivers said he’ll “wait and see” on Simmons’ status for the season opener.

TENNIS

BNP PARIBAS OPEN: Paula Badosa edged Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (5), 2-6, 7-6 (2) in the final at Indian Wells, California, to earn her second career title.

She joined Bianca Andreescu in 2019 and Serena Williams in 1999 in winning the tournament in her first appearance.

HOCKEY

NHL: Chris Tierney scored on two second-period power plays, and Filip Gustavsson made 32 saves for the Ottawa Senators in a 3-2 victory at home against the Dallas Stars.

Nick Paul also scored for Ottawa and Connor Brown had three assists to reach 100 for his career.

SOCCER

GERMANY: Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry scored twice apiece as visiting Bayern Munich demolished Bayer Leverkusen to return to the top of the Bundesliga table.

Four goals in seven minutes left Leverkusen in tatters before halftime as Bayern moved one point ahead of Borussia Dortmund. Leverkusen is three points behind in third.

SPAIN: Ansu Fati, Memphis Depay and Philippe Coutinho scored as Barcelona halted its losing streak by rallying to beat Valencia, 3-1.

The struggling Catalan club moved up to seventh place, five points behind leader Real Sociedad and with a game in hand.

