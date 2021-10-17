Located on the eastern shore of stunning Kezar Lake, The Lodge at Pleasant Point provides guests with unmatched views of the setting sun behind the White Mountains. A strong, year-round business, The Lodge has been a special place for generations of local and visitors.

The Lodge at Pleasant Point was built in 1911, capturing an era that still epitomizes Maine camp style. Exposed beams and knotty pine wood paneling frame views of the lake, mountains, and towering pines. On the property’s shores, find a sandy beach, Adirondack chairs around a firepit and a boat slip, another income opportunity at this popular destination.

Extensive renovations in 2019 created a year-round retreat and dining destination. A new roof and windows increase the building’s envelope efficiency while the new equipment in the commercial kitchen supports the 100-seat dining room and bar that has built a four-season following in the wider Kezar Lake community.

This is a strong business with opportunity for expansion. Lovell is less than a 90-minute drive from the Portland airport. Nearby attractions include an 18-hole golf course, ski resorts, and shopping on small-town Main Streets nearby.

The Lodge at Pleasant Point is listed by Stanley Tupaj of Kezar Realty. Please contact Stan at 207-890-3834 or [email protected]. Financials to be shared with qualified buyers with confidentiality agreement.

