Cat & Nat: Reunion Tour, Oct. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $100. statetheatreportland.com

Alan Cumming & Ari Shapiro, Oct. 21. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $43 to $75. porttix.com

Get The Led Out, Oct. 21. Aura, Portland, $20, $25. auramaine.com

The Portland Jazz Orchestra, Oct. 21. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $7. onelongfellowsquare.com

Altan, Oct. 22. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com

Cold Chocolate, Oct. 22. Camden Opera House, $10. camdenoperahouse.com

The Record Company with Jason Spooner Band, Oct. 22. Aura, Portland, $25. auramaine.com

Patty Griffin and Gregory Alan Isakov, Oct. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $50 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White, Oct. 23. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com

Oshima Brothers, Oct. 23. Portland House of Music, $15. statetheatreportland.com

Martin Sexton, Oct. 23. Aura, Portland, $25 to $42.50. auramaine.com

Antje Duvekot with Sawyer Evans, Oct. 23. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com

Kyle Kinane, Oct. 24. Portland House of Music, $25, $35. statetheatreportland.com

City and Colour, Oct. 24. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Dopapod, Oct. 24. Aura, Portland, $20. auramaine.com

Bianca Del Rio, Oct. 25. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com

Gojira, Oct. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Hawktail, Oct. 28. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

Goose, Oct. 28 & 29. State Theatre, Portland, $32. statetheatreportland.com

Pete Kilpatrick Band, Oct. 29. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $12. onelongfellowsquare.com

Jonathan Edwards, Oct. 29. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com

David Clarke Trio, Oct. 29. Camden Opera House, $10. camdenoperahouse.com

Judy Collins, Oct. 29. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $85 to $126. jonathansogunquit.com

Kathy Mattea, Oct 30. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $60. stonemountainartscenter.com

Cheryl Wheeler, Oct. 30. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $37.50 to $78.50. jonathansogunquit.com

Gary Clark Jr., Nov. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Friends! The Musical Parody, Nov. 3. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $45. statetheatreportland.com

Parquet Courts, Nov. 4. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Palaver Strings, Nov. 4. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $12. onelongfellowsquare.com

Pat Metheny, Nov. 5. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

The Suitcase Junket, Nov. 5. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $16. onelongfellowsquare.com

Hanneke Cassel Trio, Nov. 4. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com

Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa, Nov. 6. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $40. stonemountainartscenter.com

Liz Longley, Nov. 6. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com

Kitchen Dwellers, Nov. 6. Portland House of Music, $12. statetheatreportland.com

Turkuaz, Nov. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $22. statetheatreportland.com

Dirty Deed – The AC/DC Experience, Nov. 6. Aura, Portland, $15, $19. auramaine.com

Daughtry, Nov. 7. State Theatre, Portland, $50. statetheatreportland.com

Theo Von, Nov. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $50. statetheatreportland.com

Carbon Leaf, Nov. 10. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. onelongfellowsquare.com

George Winston, Nov. 10. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $60. stonemountainartscenter.com

Keller Williams, Nov. 11. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com

The Spill Canvas with Dustin Saucier, Nov. 11. Aura, Portland, $18. auraportland.com

Eleanor Buckland, Nov. 11. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $14. onelongfellowsquare.com

Le Vent du Nord, Nov. 12. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com

Mark Erelli and Mary Bragg, Nov. 12. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com

Paula Cole, Nov. 13. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $60. stonemountainartscenter.com

Lotus Land, Nov. 13. Aura, Portland, $15 to $28. auramaine.com

Laine Hardy, Nov. 14. Aura, Portland, $25. auramaine.com

Billy Strings, Nov. 15 & 16. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com

A Drag Queen Christmas, Nov. 17. State Theatre, Portland, $36.50 to $151.50. statetheatreportland.com

USM Student Jazz Combo Night, Nov. 17. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $5. onelongfellowsquare.com

The Portland Jazz Orchestra, Nov. 18. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $7. onelongfellowsquare.com

Glen Phillips and Chris Barron, Nov. 19. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com

Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards, Nov. 19. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $14. onelongfellowsquare.com

Talib Kweli, Nov. 19. Aura, Portland, $25. auramaine.com

Darrell Scott, Nov. 20. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com

Joe Henry, Nov. 20. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Little Feat, Nov. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $85. statetheatreportland.com

Starset with The Word Alive and All Good Things, Nov. 21. Aura, Portland, $32. auramaine.com

Bridget Kearney & Benjamin Lazar & Will Graefe, Nov. 21. Portland House of Music, $22. statetheatreportland.com

Sparks The Rescue, Nov. 24. Aura, Portland, $15. auramaine.com

Spencer & The Walrus present Beatles Night, Nov. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $22. statetheatreportland.com

Tusk: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute, Nov. 27. Aura, Portland, $15, $30. auramaine.com

Blues Prophets, Nov. 27. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com

Reakwon, Ghostface and GZA, Nov. 28. Aura, Portland, $59.50. auramaine.com

BenDeLaCreme & Jinkx Monsoon, Nov. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

The Elovaters with Joe Sambo and JARV, Dec. 2. Aura, Portland, $20. auramaine.com

Moon Hooch, Dec. 3. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Maia Sharp and Catie Curtis, Dec. 3. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $30. onelongfellowsquare.com

Weakened Friends, Dec. 3. Portland House of Music, $15. statetheatreportland.com

The Mallett Brothers Band with Toughcats, Dec. 4. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Jay Leno, Dec. 5. Collins Center for the Arts, Orono, $71 to $145. waterfrontconcerts.com

Ice Nine Kills, Dec. 5. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Caamp, Dec. 7 & 8. State Theatre, Portland, $30, $55 two-day pass. statetheatreportland.com

One More Time: A Tribute to Daft Punk, Dec. 10. Aura, Portland, $20. auramaine.com

Chris Pureka and Anna Tivel, Dec. 10. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $18. onelongfellowsquare.com

Ripe. Dec. 11. Aura, Portland, $22. auramaine.com

Roomful of Blues, Dec. 11. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. onelongfellowsquare.com

Squirrel Nut Zippers, Dec. 12. Aura, Portland, $25 to $39.50. auramaine.com

Shakey Graves, Dec. 16. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

The Portland Jazz Orchestra, Dec. 16. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $7. onelongfellowsquare.com

Morgan Myles presents Mariah Carey Christmas Tribute, Dec. 16. Aura, Portland, $15 to $25. auramaine.com

The Fogcutters Superfantastic Christmas Extravaganza, Dec. 17. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Lez Zeppelin, Dec. 18. State Theatre, Portland, $22 to $70. statetheatreportland.com

Wynonna Judd & The Big Noise, Dec. 18. Waterville Opera House, $45, $58. watervillecreates.org

Pdank Xmas 7 with Spose & The Humans and Flobots, Dec. 18. Aura, Portland, $25. auramaine.com

The Ghost of Paul Revere with Love By Numb3rs, Dec. 31. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

 

 

