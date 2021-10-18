CUMBERLAND—Waste not, want not.

Greely’s girls’ soccer team had ample opportunities to capture its regular season finale Monday evening at Glen A. Hutchins Field against the York Wildcats.

But the Rangers just couldn’t finish and while York’s offense was bottled up much of the night, the Wildcats saved their best for last and got out of town with a critical victory.

York started fast and was rewarded in the 13th minute, when junior Ella Boissonneault headed home classmate Chloe Bourque’s feed.

The Wildcats’ scoring chances would dry up and Greely took control of the game, tying the score on a shot from senior Kerry Roberts in the 19th minute.

But despite controlling play throughout the second half, the Rangers, who hit the crossbar and had other golden opportunities, couldn’t score again.

The game would go to overtime and in the first five-minute session, York transitioned and won it, when junior Cami White scored out of a scrum to produce a 2-1 victory.

The Wildcats finished their regular season 9-4-1 and in the process, dropped Greely to 6-6-2.

“We had great chances and we didn’t take advantage of our opportunities all over the field,” said Rangers first-year coach Rachel Williams. “It’s so frustrating. If we can’t capitalize on the good chances we have, we won’t win games.”

Playoff tune-up

Greely and York both have experienced ups-and-downs this season, but have shown an ability to consistently put the ball in the net.

The Rangers, under Williams, a one-time program standout, started by blanking visiting Poland, 8-0, then shut out visiting Freeport, 3-0, before losing by the same score at two-time reigning Class B champion Cape Elizabeth. Greely then fell at home to Yarmouth (2-1), before winning at Lake Region (4-1) and at home over Gray-New Gloucester (7-0). After a 2-2 tie at Wells, the Rangers let a three-goal lead slip away and settled for a 5-5 draw at York, but bounced back to blank visiting Fryeburg Academy (7-0) and host Sacopee Valley (4-0). After a 4-0 home loss to Cape Elizabeth, Greely fell at Freeport, 2-1, and at Yarmouth, 5-1.

York, meanwhile, opened with victories over Freeport (2-1) and Fryeburg Academy (9-1), then lost at Yarmouth (3-0) and at home to Cape Elizabeth (1-0). After beating Gray-New Gloucester (1-0), Wells (3-0) and Traip Academy (3-0), the Wildcats rallied to tie Greely (5-5). York then beat Poland (5-0), Freeport (3-0) and Lake Region (3-1), before losing to visiting Yarmouth (1-0) and at Cape Elizabeth (1-0).

In the teams’ first meeting, senior Ally Martin had three goals and junior Elle Jowett two for Greely, but junior Lizzy Buckley, junior Shea Haseltine and senior Ava Giacobba scored second half goals as the Wildcats rallied to tie. Senior Emily Rainforth also had two goals in that game.

Monday, on the first truly chilly fall evening to date (50 degrees at kickoff and quickly plummeting into the 40s), both teams had ample opportunities early before the contest settled down and more than 80 minutes were needed to determine a winner.

The Rangers had the first chance, but a shot from senior Carly Asherman was saved by York senior goalkeeper Allie MacDonald.

York then went on the attack, but Boissonneault hit the post and off a corner kick from Bourque, Greely junior keeper Elise Ekowicki made a couple saves before the loose ball came to Bourque, who served the ball on to the head of Boissonneault, who finished for a 1-0 lead with 27:23 remaining in the first half.

It didn’t take long for the Rangers to answer, as after MacDonald saved a shot from senior Chelsea Gravier, Roberts tied it with 21:23 left before halftime, as she got to a failed clear and finished.

At that point, it appeared we’d have a repeat of the teams’ earlier 5-5 tie, but instead, goals suddenly became hard to come by.

Before halftime, MacDonald saved shots by sophomore Shaylee O’Grady and Gravier, while Jowett missed just wide and at the other end, Eckowicki made saves on bids from senior Charlotte Williamson and freshman Alexis Osterhaus.

Each team put six shots on frame in the first half.

The second half would be a different story, as all nine shots were by the home team, but none of them found the mark.

Four minutes into the second half, Greely had a golden opportunity to take the lead, as after an initial shot hit the crossbar, Gravier tried to finish on the rebound, but MacDonald denied her, then Jowett, on the doorstep, took two shots, but MacDonald blocked both of those.

After Martin sent a free kick just high, she tried again from just outside the box, but it was blocked by York defensive wall.

After senior Katie Carlson had a shot saved by MacDonald, Roberts got her head on a corner kick, but sent the ball wide.

With 2:20 to go in regulation, Martin lofted a promising ball on target off a corner kick, but MacDonald made the save.

The Wildcats then transitioned to offense and nearly won it, as Buckley passed to sophomore Yamilah Saravong on the left flank, who raced in and had a good look, but sent a shot just wide.

The game would go to overtime and just one of two possible five-minute, sudden victory sessions would be needed to determine a winner.

As was the case throughout the second half, the Rangers had their chances early in OT, but MacDonald beat Jowett to a feed from Roberts, Martin sent a free kick high and Jowett missed high with her left foot.

Then, suddenly, York counter-attacked and got the game-winner.

Haseltine got it started with a nice run down the left side. Haseltine then crossed over into the box and had a good look, but her shot was blocked.

Greely wasn’t able to clear the ball, however, and it came to White, who missed much of the season with various injuries. White won possession, got past a defender, then, with 52.3 seconds to go in the first overtime, fired a low shot which Eckowicki couldn’t stop and the Wildcats had a 2-1 victory.

“There was a missed touch between two defenders and I saw my opportunity,” said White. “I touched the ball, kept going and took my shot. It bounced awkwardly and the goalie missed it. That was my first goal playing varsity. I could feel the goal coming. That was fun because my best friend, Shea, was right next to me. We just hugged each other. We have a lot of girls hurt, so I had to step up. We always play well under pressure. That’s where we thrive.”

“Shea had that run and then the goal came out of a little bit of chaos,” said York coach Nick Hanlon. “Cami has had an injury-plagued season. This is the most playing time she’s gotten all year. She’s really worked into her spot and she really found herself in the right place. I’m happy for her.

“We’ve had two very memorable games against Greely. Fortunately, we were on the right side of it this time. It was a tremendous effort by Greely. For us, being down a few players, I commend my girls for gutting it out. It was quite a performance on their part. Going into overtime, the message was this is playoffs. Places like Greely, Cape, Yarmouth, that’s where we want to be when it matters. These are the games we play for. We’ve been in a lot of close games. For us to win this one, it’s a confidence booster.”

The Wildcats got 14 clutch saves from MacDonald.

Greely finished with a 15-8 shots advantage, got six saves from Eckowicki and had a 9-5 edge in corner kicks, but was left with no result to show for it.

“I think we feel like sometimes we’re beaten before we are and we gave up a little too quickly (on the final goal),” Williams said. “We have to follow through on our defense.

“I think when we play our game, we’re unstoppable. We have to finish and we have to be consistent. The girls have to want it.”

Playoffs return

After no postseason was held during the COVID year of 2020, both squads will be eager to take part in the playoffs this fall.

York is currently ranked fourth in the Class B South Heal Points standings (the final standings will be released Wednesday) and believes it could be the team that could sabotage the expected Cape Elizabeth-Yarmouth regional final.

“I’m excited for playoffs,” White said. “I think we have a really good chance. We’ve shown Cape and Yarmouth we can’t be overlooked.”

“We might get two home games, depending on how things play out,” Hanlon said. “This sets us up nicely going forward. We like where we’re at.”

Greely is eighth in Class B South, but that could change. If the Rangers stay eighth, they’ll host a preliminary round tournament game. Regardless, the Rangers feel they’ll be dangerous in the playoffs.

“We’re very excited for the postseason,” Williams said. “I think there are five teams that could be state champions and I know we’re one of them.”

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

