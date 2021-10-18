Mr. Balentine’s latest rant about unemployment was premature and has missed the mark (“This country needs a miracle,” Oct. 6). According to a poll just released by CNBC, the top three reasons for workers quitting their job were: 1. Demanding greater flexibility at work due to pandemic-related reasons, 2. Desiring a raise to meet rising prices and 3. Interest in starting a new career. Almost a quarter of those polled (22%) say they are interested in starting their own business.

While I appreciate the up-to-the-minute topic, it would be nice if Mr. Balentine thinks first and writes second.

Ryan Evans

Portland

