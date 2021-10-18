If you’ve ever had the chance to talk with Misha Pride and his young daughters, you know he’s the right choice for City Council. He is focused on what’s best for South Portland now and in the future.

Mayor Pride knows it is important to have a city that is sustainable, diverse and has a strong sense of community. He‘s an environmentalist, actively supporting the One Climate Future Plan, Clean Air Advisory Commission, Open Space Acquisition Committee and funding the land bank.

He works to make South Portland affordable for residents. He supports affordable housing as a member of the Metro Regional Coalition and greater revenue-sharing to reduce property taxes as a member of the Mayors’ Coalition.

Mayor Pride brings thoughtfulness and compassion to his service on the City Council. Reelect Misha Pride for now and the future.

Anne Carney

Cape Elizabeth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: