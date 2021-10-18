Habibi with Dead Gowns

8 p.m. Friday. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. space538.org

With a sound that harkens back to ’60s girl groups with a healthy side of psychedelia, Brooklyn, New York’s Habibi will be performing in Portland. Last year’s “Anywhere But Here” is fabulous from top to bottom. Portland indie-folk act Dead Gowns, fronted by singer Geneviève Beaudoin, is also on the bill, and they’re not to be missed. Their “New Spine” EP from 2018 has been followed by a few demos and B-sides, and work on a new album is underway.

Love By Numb3rs with Xander Nelson

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $15 in advance, $18 day of show. chocolatechurcharts.org

Love By Numb3rs is the roots rock trio of Dan Connor, Anna Lombard and Jon Roods. Last year, they released their debut album, “Parachutes,” but their history is long. Connor and Lombard were in Gypsy Tailwind together, and Roods is an original member of Rustic Overtones. Lombard and Roods are also members of the band Armies. Love By Numb3rs is set to release the EP “Colours” next month. Xander Nelson and his band open the show, and his new song “In Time” is one of the best power pop songs you could ever hope to hear.

Steven Kirby and the Illumination

Noon Sunday. Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport, $23, $18 workshop, $33 for both. cadenzafreeport.com

Plan on being mesmerized by award-winning jazz composer and guitarist Steven Kirby. His “Illuminations Project” features singing sensation Aubrey Johnson. The noontime performance will showcase Kirby’s original compositions as well as his arrangements of songs like “Over the Rainbow” and Fairport Convention’s “Who Knows Where the Time Goes.” Along with his guitar and Johnson’s vocals, you’ll hear piano, sax, flute and drums. The post-show workshop will be an interactive experience with world-class musicians, and you’ll see a demonstration on how instruments and a vocalist work together. You’ll also be able to ask questions and can sit in with the band.

