Gov. Janet Mills on Monday unveiled the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan’s first investments, including $20 million for a new small business grant program, $39 million to help lower monthly health insurance premiums and $80 million to replenish the state’s unemployment trust fund and mitigate tax hikes for small businesses.

The $139 million in planned spending comes on the first day that legislation enacting the plan took effect, reflecting a sense of urgency to support Maine’s small businesses and workers as the state continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on Maine’s economy.

The Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan is Mills’ plan, approved by the Legislature, to invest nearly $1 billion in American Rescue Plan funds to achieve three goals: immediate economic recovery from the pandemic, long-term economic growth for Maine and infrastructure revitalization, the governor’s office said Monday.

The plan draws heavily on recommendations from the Governor’s Economic Recovery Committee and the State’s 10-Year Economic Development Strategy, transforming them into real action to improve the lives of Maine people and strengthen the economy, it said.

This story will be updated.

