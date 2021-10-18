The positions are part of the call center’s transition from working with TV customers to specialized support of Spectrum Mobile™.

Spectrum Mobile Customer Service Representatives provide comprehensive service, including billing, account management, activation services and technical support.

These roles offer competitive hourly wages starting at $18 an hour, with a shift differential for evening work hours, as part of Charter’s commitment to a $20 minimum starting wage in 2022.

Open Job Fair Hiring Event November 3

An open job fair hiring event is being held on Wednesday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Spectrum’s Mobile Call Center located at 901 Washington Ave., Suite 300 in Portland.

Interested applicants will have the opportunity to speak with members of the Spectrum team about the Customer Service Representative position and answer any additional questions about the company. Applicants are welcome to bring an updated resume with them for submission, and from there the applicant interview and hiring process will begin.

“Spectrum Mobile customer service roles offer career opportunities to hard-working local talent,” said Joe Ploof, Vice President of Mobile Customer Service for Spectrum. “Over the last two years, we have added hundreds of career defining positions to our community. We are continuing to hire to support the fastest-growing mobile provider in the country.”

To find out more or to apply, please visit https://jobs.spectrum.com/ and search keyword: ‘mobile’ for customer service job or directly by texting REP to 97211.

Spectrum provides comprehensive health benefits, and for the past eight years, has absorbed the full annual cost increase of medical, dental and vision coverage. The company also offers a market-leading retirement plan, with a 401(k) that matches the first 6% of employee contributions, plus a Retirement Accumulation Plan with an additional 3% company contribution, for which most employees are eligible. Spectrum employees can receive up to $5,250 per year in education assistance, as well as complimentary and discounted Spectrum services.

