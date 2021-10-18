Mayor Kate Snyder has appointed a four-member subcommittee to guide the search for a new city manager.

Snyder said at the City Council meeting Monday that she will chair the City Manager Search Subcommittee, which will also include Councilors Pious Ali, April Fournier and Mark Dion. The group will lay out a public process for vetting and choosing a new manager, she said.

Snyder said there was a “broad willingness” among councilors to serve on the search committee. She said the search process will be open to the public.

“Of course, the full City Council will have the final decision of any appointment,” Snyder said.

Jon Jennings, the current city manager, is slated to leave on Nov. 2 and become the new city manager in Clearwater, Florida.

The search for a replacement comes as the Portland Charter Commission considers changing the roles and responsibilities of the city manager, who drafts the initial budget and oversees daily city operations.

Jennings was expected to leave when his contract expires next July.

Corporation Counsel Danielle West will take over as interim city manager beginning Nov. 3. She will serve until a permanent replacement for Jennings is found.

Snyder said the subcommittee has not yet scheduled its first meeting.