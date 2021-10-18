At least six throwing knives were confiscated Sunday from a man who attempted to board a plane at the Portland International Jetport.

Transportation Security Administration officers detected the knives in the passenger’s carry-on bag, according to Dan Velez, the TSA spokesman for New England.

“Yesterday (Sunday) a passenger ended up surrendering these throwing knives after officers detected them in his carry-on bag. He’d still have them if they were in his checked bag,” Velez said in a tweet posted Monday.

Yesterday a passenger @portlandjetport ended up surrendering these throwing knives after @TSA officers detected them in his carry-on bag. He’d still have them if they were in his checked bag! #travelfail pic.twitter.com/1ljom9JbSX — TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) October 18, 2021

Velez embedded a photograph of the knives in his tweet. He did not respond immediately to an email asking the passenger’s identity, whether the man was charged and whether he was allowed to fly.

According to TSA regulations, knives are permitted in checked bags, provided they are not plastic or round-bladed butter knives. Sharp objects must be sheathed or securely wrapped.

The TSA urges passengers to plan ahead and pack properly to facilitate the screening process and travel experience. Passengers should know what they can pack in their carry-on bag and checked baggage.

Even if an item is permitted, it could be subject to additional screening or not allowed through the checkpoint if it triggers an alarm during the screening process, appears to have been tampered with, or poses other security concerns.

