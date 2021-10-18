Put on your Halloween costume and visit Biddeford downtown businesses on Friday, Oct. 29 for the Downtown Creepy Crawl
From 3 to 5:30 p.m. Local businesses will hand out free candy and/or other treats to trick-or-treaters. The Heart of Biddeford has sponsored this event for several years. Due to the COVID pandemic, last year it was a drive-thru event.
With many COVID restrictions now lifted, this year will again be a walking event. Participating businesses will display an orange cat in their windows.
