Put on your Halloween costume and visit Biddeford downtown businesses on Friday, Oct. 29 for the Downtown Creepy Crawl

From 3 to 5:30 p.m. Local businesses will hand out free candy and/or other treats to trick-or-treaters. The Heart of Biddeford has sponsored this event for several years. Due to the COVID pandemic, last year it was a drive-thru event.

With many COVID restrictions now lifted, this year will again be a walking event. Participating businesses will display an orange cat in their windows.

