U.S. and senior Haitian officials are working to free 17 members of an Ohio-based Christian aid organization kidnapped Saturday in Haiti, the State Department said Sunday.

“The welfare and safety of U.S. citizens abroad is one of the highest priorities of the Department of State,” a State Department spokesperson said in a statement. “We have been in regular contact with senior Haitian authorities and will continue to work with them and interagency partners.”

FBI personnel are in Haiti assisting with negotiations for the release, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Saturday’s kidnapping of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian national thrust Haiti once more into the center of an international crisis. But for months, the poverty-stricken Caribbean nation has been battling a surge in gang violence and kidnappings. A power struggle after the July assassination of President Jovenel Moïse has further eroded any semblance of rule of law.

Even before this weekend’s abduction, local unions and other organizations had called for a general strike Monday to protest the deteriorating security situation.

Experts believe that 400 Mowaza, a gang notorious for mass kidnappings and targeting churches, is behind Saturday’s kidnapping. The gang controls parts of Ganthier in Croix-des-Bouquets, the area outside the capital Port-au-Prince where the Christian Aid Ministries car was hijacked as the group returned from visiting an orphanage.

Haiti holds the grim status of having the world’s highest number of kidnappings per capita, with 400 Mowaza behind some 80% of abductions in recent months, according to Gédéon Jean, director of the Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights in Port-au-Prince. The group is notorious for its use of rape, mass kidnappings and assassinations to control Haitian streets, businesses and power players.

Haitian authorities said Sunday that they sought to negotiate with 400 Mowaza’s reported second-in-command, Joly “Yonyon” Germine, who is in jail. The gang’s alleged leader, Wilson Joseph, is wanted by police for a long list of charges, including murder and kidnapping.

No group has yet publicly claimed responsibility for kidnapping the Christian Aid Ministries’ team or set a ransom for release. The United States government has a long-standing policy of not paying ransoms for U.S. citizens.

Christian Aid Ministries said Sunday that the group included five men, seven women and five children, among them a 2-year-old.

Haitians both rich and poor have fallen victim to the kidnapping surge rattling the western hemisphere’s poorest nation. Abductors typically set ransoms within 24 to 72 hours: Prices can vary from $100 to $1 million, depending on the hostage’s status.

Haitian politicians and police are too weak – or co-opted – to intervene. Haitian people are consequently too afraid to leave their homes for work – if they have a job at all. A spike in hijackings of fuel trucks has led to a severe shortage of gas and electricity, further exacerbating the public’s misery. Some victims of the gangs are specifically targeted; many more are chance bystanders.

The rise of gang violence and the demise of the rule of law has further traumatized – and desensitized – another generation of Haitians. Thousands have been displaced this year, forced to live in overcrowded and unhygienic temporary shelters. Others have undergone treacherous journeys to seek asylum in the United States, only to be returned to Haiti in a surge of deportations last month.

Christian Aid Ministries, based in Millersburg, Ohio, has worked in Haiti for years providing emergency services and running anti-poverty programs, as well as spreading its version of Christian teachings. It’s American staff members returned last year after being pulled out for nine months because of the political unrest.

Haiti, formerly occupied by the United States and colonized by the French, is heavily dependent on international aid. Foreigners working in the humanitarian sector typically live in closed compounds and travel with security, among other safety precautions. Many countries and companies pulled out staff in recent months as the insecurity deepened.

In a statement issued Sunday, Christian Aid Ministries pleaded for its members’ release and said it was “praying for those who are being held hostage, the kidnappers and the families, friends and churches of those affected.”