MID COAST HOSPITAL

Emerson Rose Brown, born Oct. 8 to Brianna Nicole Welch and Matthieu Jordan Brown of Durham. Grandparents are Melissa and Joshua Welch and Kathy and Donald Brown, all of Durham.

Finley Nickolas Munsey, born Oct. 12 to Christianna Mareigh Rhoades and Nickolas J.K. Munsey of Brunswick.

ST. MARY’S REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

Bellamy Pulsifer, born Sept. 30 to Lesa Smart and Christopher Pulsifer of Mexico. Grandparents are Paula Pulsifer of Rumford and Mark Pulsifer of Mexico.

Carter Tracey Fuentes, born Oct. 11 to Stephanie Baker and Cameron Fuentes of Turner. Grandparents are Karla and Patrick Baker of Gloucester, Mass., Sheila Daft of Portland and Tracey Giroux of Turner.

