Brunswick officials voted unanimously on Monday to endorse a roughly $4.5 million intersection improvement project for Pleasant Street.

Pleasant Street is a roughly two-mile segment of Route 1 linking Interstate 295 and downtown Brunswick that frequently experiences crashes and high traffic volumes.

Of the cost, approximately 80%, or $3.6 million, would be paid for by state and federal funds. The remaining 20%, or $900,000, would be sourced from town funds.

The intersection improvements include a second right turn lane off Mill Street, two left turn lanes onto Mill Street, additional turn lanes — both left and right — at the River Road intersection and two left turn lanes at the intersection of Church Road. The project would also add additional crosswalks at the intersections.

By endorsing the project, the improvements will go into the design stage, and the town will be put in the queue for state and federal funding.

If the town decides later not to proceed later on “without good cause” Brunswick could be responsible for 100% of the preliminary engineering and related costs, which according to Town Engineer Ryan Barnes, totals around $600,000.

“I don’t think anybody in this room or in the town of Brunswick is surprised that the town has experienced issues with traffic on Pleasant Street for decades now,” Town Manager John Eldridge said at Monday’s meeting.

There are also five high-crash locations on Pleasant Street that fall within scope of the town’s project, which, according to Maine Department of Transportation Communications Director Paul Merrill, resulted in 83 crashes during 2020.

In 2019, the annual average daily traffic for the Pleasant Street area was between 25,000 and 30,000 vehicles.

