FARMINGTON — All claims are settled in a civil lawsuit filed last year against two companies on behalf of the estate of Capt. Michael Bell and six firefighters in connection with a propane explosion at a LEAP building on Sept. 16, 2019, according to attorney Walter McKee of McKee Law in Augusta.

Bell, 68, was killed in the explosion and the six firefighters were injured.

A separate civil suit filed by attorney’s for Larry Lord who was critically injured in the explosion, and his wife, Sandra, of Jay was settled in May, according to their attorney Steve Silin of Berman & Simmons of Lewiston.

A document filed by McKee and docketed Monday at Franklin County Superior Court states the case related to Farmington firefighters was settled through stipulation, which is an agreement among the parties, to dismissal with prejudice, which means the case is dismissed permanently and cannot be brought back to court.

McKee filed the lawsuit on Oct. 20, 2020, on behalf of Diana Bell, personal representative of Bell’s estate, his brother, Fire Chief Terry Bell, Capt. Scott Baxter, Deputy Chief S. Clyde Ross, Capt. Tim “TD” Hardy, Lt. Joseph Hastings and Baxter’s father, and firefighter Theodore Baxter, who all were either seriously or critically wounded when the LEAP building was demolished as the result of a propane leak.

The suit claimed negligence by C.N. Brown Co. of South Paris and Techno Metal Post Maine of Manchester. Life Enrichment Advancing People, Inc. (LEAP), a third-party defendant, was added to the lawsuit after it was filed.

Larry Lord was credited with getting all of the LEAP employees out of the building prior to the explosion. He was burned over 85% of his body, according to his attorneys from Berman and Simmons of Lewiston.

“After a long and difficult process we are pleased to have successfully settled the case on behalf (of) the Lord family back in May. It has been a privilege representing these wonderful members of our Maine community and we ask everyone to respect their clear wish that no further attention be drawn to them as they endeavor to get on with their lives,” according to an email sent to the Sun Journal from Silin.

In an email to the Sun Journal, McKee confirmed the firefighters’ cases have all been resolved.

“The claims were settled. That’s all I can say,” he said.

Both lawsuits claimed that C.N. Brown and Techno Metal Post Maine were “directly and vicariously negligent” through their employees.

According to findings of state fire investigators, the explosion was caused after an underground propane line was severed by one of four bollards the Manchester company drilled into the ground near the LEAP building.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal report concluded the propane leaked from the severed line underground and led to the explosion that leveled the LEAP building, according to an Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Office statement in 2020.

But investigators said in the statement the source of ignition that sparked the explosion could not be determined. Several sources of ignition are possible, including disruption of electricity, a light switch, a furnace or static.

The explosion also heavily damaged mobile homes behind the LEAP building.

Techno Metal Post was cited by the Maine Public Utilities Commission and fined by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration for failing to follow Dig Safe regulations before installing four bollards near the building to protect an air conditioner Sept. 10, 2019. One of those bollards severed an underground propane line, which allowed propane to get into the building, according to the lawsuits

The Maine Fuel Board cited a C.N. Brown technician for not following a board rule that requires a piping system be checked for leaks immediately after the gas is turned on to a new system or to a system that has been restored after an interruption of service.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: