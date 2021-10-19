Maine’s top environmental regulator began hearing testimony early Tuesday on whether she should suspend the New England Clean Energy Connect project’s permit to build a transmission line across a 0.9-mile stretch of public lands in western Maine.

In morning testimony, opponents made their case for why construction along the entire route should be suspended until the lease issue is cleared up. Attorneys for the project, however, explained why they were proceeding with work outside the public lands and presented alternatives in the event that NECEC is ultimately unable to maintain the lease.

The action by Melanie Loyzim, the Department of Environmental Protection’s commissioner, comes roughly two months after a Superior Court judge ruled that the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands failed to follow proper procedures when it granted NECEC Transmission LLC and Central Maine Power a lease to cross two parcels of public land near The Forks.

In a strongly worded ruling, Superior Court Judge Michaela Murphy wrote that the bureau exceeded its authority and failed to follow proper procedures for determining whether the 2020 lease would reduce or “substantially alter” use of those lands, as is required by law. In addition, the Maine State Constitution requires the bureau to seek legislative approval – via a two-thirds majority vote – for the lease if the project would substantially alter public lands.

The court ruling compels the DEP to evaluate whether NECEC’s license should be suspended anytime there’s a “change in any condition or circumstance” involving a permit.

A day after Murphy announced her decision, both the power line developers and Maine’s attorney general appealed the ruling to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.

As things now stand, NECEC is continuing to clear land and erect poles on land it owns along the 145-mile route. But it is barred from working on the public lands, essentially creating a one-mile gap in the $1 billion project.

Based on briefing schedules set out by the Law Court, a decision on the appeal isn’t expected until next June.

Tuesday’s hearing was to be split into two sessions. The daytime session is being devoted to hearing evidence from parties that were granted “intervenor” status and the questioning of party witnesses. Members of the public can offer testimony in the evening session, which begins at 5:30 p.m.

In its pre-filed testimony, NECEC said it had cleared 108 miles of right-of-way as of Oct. 4 and installed 58 poles.

It also laid out two options for rerouting the line around the two public lots, although it said each would cause more environmental damage then crossing the public lands as planned. The two public parcels, Johnson Mountain Township and West Forks Plantation, now accommodate sustainable timber harvesting, fishing, hunting and other recreations. An existing CMP transmission line runs along one of the lots.

NECEC is building a transmission line from the Maine-Quebec border to Lewiston, where it would connect to the New England electric grid. It’s being built at Massachusetts ratepayers’ expense so utilities in that state can buy renewable power from Hydro-Quebec.

Backers claim the project will generate 1,600 jobs annually during construction, boost the Maine economy and help meet regional climate goals by displacing fossil fuel-based electricity generation with hydroelectric power.

Critics contend that a new, 53-mile corridor cut through working forest will ruin wildlife habitat, spoil fragile wetlands and streams, and spoil the scenery of the western Maine mountains. They question whether the project will actually carry hydro power or sometimes substitute energy from fossil fuel plants.

Maine voters in 1993 approved a constitutional amendment requiring a two-thirds vote in the Legislature before the state could enter into agreements that could result in public lands being “reduced” or their “uses substantially altered.”

But the 0.9-mile lease through the public reserved lands – granting CMP a 25-year right to the land for $1,400 a year – was never discussed publicly in any depth before the administration of former Gov. Paul LePage granted it in 2014. When the lease finally came to light, corridor opponents as well as conservation groups claimed the public and the Legislature were illegally excluded from the process.

The issue ended up before lawmakers in 2019 in the form of a bill would have required the bureau to cancel the lease, renegotiate more “reasonable” market rates and bring it back to the Legislature for approval. A legislative committee unanimously endorsed the bill over the objections of the administration of Gov. Janet Mills. But the bill never made it to the House or Senate floor because the Legislature abruptly adjourned weeks early in March 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic hit Maine.

Several months later, the bureau negotiated a new lease at $65,000 a year but, again, never sought legislative approval.

This story will be updated.

