BIDDEFORD — In-A-Pinch Non-Food Pantry is now located at the Masonic Dunlap Lodge at 264 Pool Road, in Biddeford. It is open the second and fourth Tuesday of each month from 4 to 7 p.m. You can get there for free starting at 3:21 p.m. by taking the Silver Line bus offered by Biddeford-Saco-Old Orchard Beach Transit. Ask the driver to drop you off at
the lodge. Face masks are required.
A free Community Cookout Drive Thru will be offered at Goodwins Mills Advent Christian Church at 498 Goodwins Mills Road on Route 35 by the Pond on Nov. 20 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The menu includes: turkey pot pie, cranberry sauce, rolls and dessert.
