Oct. 17-23 is National Friends of Libraries Week and a good time to show appreciation for your library’s Friends group.
Our libraries are better because of all they do, which, in turn, enriches our communities. Each group is tailored to best serve its library, but in Scarborough, among other contributions, the Friends of the Scarborough Public Library supports outreach for the homebound, sponsors the Summer Reading Program and Bookpage (a free guide to and review of new books), holds book sales and funds passes to museums and parks, started the Large Type Collection and has donated over $100,000 to the library over the past 15-plus years. It is amazing and wonderful!
You can join a Friends group and simply support them with your dues, or become more involved in some of their many efforts. Because libraries are crucial to the well-being of our communities, I urge everyone to show appreciation and become a Friend of their local library.
Sarah Willcox
Scarborough
