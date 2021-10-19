There are so many op-eds in and letters to the paper talking about the amount of plastic in our world and the damage it is doing.

There are even no more free plastic bags at the grocery.

I have been wondering, over the past several days, why the Press Herald continues to deliver the daily paper in a plastic bag regardless of the weather.

Please reconsider this policy.

Judi Czimbal
Scarborough

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles