There are so many op-eds in and letters to the paper talking about the amount of plastic in our world and the damage it is doing.

There are even no more free plastic bags at the grocery.

I have been wondering, over the past several days, why the Press Herald continues to deliver the daily paper in a plastic bag regardless of the weather.

Please reconsider this policy.

Judi Czimbal

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: