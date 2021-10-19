FREEPORT — Anna Martin had a pair of goals to pace Pine Tree Academy to a 5-0 win over Greater Portland Christian in girls soccer action Tuesday.

Elliana Tardif, Liz Martinez and Dolci Martin all chipped in with goals for Pine Tree Academy (7-4-0).

Sophia Steward had five saves for Greater Portland Christian (0-7-0), while Ishello Matelind recorded the shutout with a pair of goals.

TEMPLE 7, PINE TREE 0: Dixie Szabo and Ella Baker each had a hat trick to pace the Bereans to the win in Freeport.

Laura Alonso Sales added a goal and an assist for Temple (4-4-0) while Karissa DeWitt made four saves.

Pine Tree falls to 4-1-0.

