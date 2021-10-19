BEREA, Ohio — Baker Mayfield wants to tough it out.

The Browns quarterback said he expects to play Thursday night against the Denver Broncos despite a painful left shoulder injury that has worsened since he hurt it a month ago while trying to make a tackle.

Asked if he expects to play, Mayfield said, “I do.”

Mayfield, who re-injured his non-throwing shoulder Sunday, was late joining his teammates on the practice field. He did throw a couple of passes at the very end of the portion open to reporters.

Before the workout, Mayfield said that ultimately the decision on whether he plays will come down to being able to perform at his best – and that might not be possible right now. He’s planning to test his pain tolerance with hard throws.

“I think whenever we decide to give me some of these reps and throw the pads on and simulate these throws, these game throws. If I’m not able to do and be 100 percent, that’s where I’d be at.

“I have to make that decision. Only I know how my body feels. And if anyone questions whether I’m hindering the team in going out there injured, that’s just not right. so it’s my decision, I get to say whether I’m able to play or not, and that’s just how it is.”

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Mayfield will be limited in practice, and that no decision has been made on his availability.

Case Keenum is Cleveland’s backup and the 33-year-old veteran, who has 62 career NFL starts, will play if Mayfield feels he can’t go. The Browns signed Keenum as a free agent before last season.

• Browns star back Nick Chubb will miss his second straight game with a calf injury, leaving Cleveland without its two best backs Thursday night.

Chubb was ruled out by Stefanski before practice. He also didn’t play against Arizona on Sunday, when running back Kareem Hunt suffered a calf injury that could sideline him for more than a month.

Hunt was placed on injured reserve – meaning he will miss at least three games – along with rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

RAVENS: Baltimore put tackle Ronnie Stanley on injured reserve. Stanley spent the latter half of last season on IR as well because of an ankle injury, and he’s played only in the season opener this year.

“At this point in time, my ankle isn’t where it should be,” Stanley said in a statement. “This is the best decision not only for my health, but also for the team long term. I look forward to supporting my team from the sideline this season and coming back fully healthy in 2022.”

Stanley has been a regular starter for the Ravens since beginning his NFL career in 2016. Baltimore traded tackle Orlando Brown to the Kansas City Chiefs in the offseason for draft picks, obviously not anticipating that Stanley’s recovery would go the way it has.

JAGUARS: Jacksonville cut veteran kicker Josh Lambo, two days after unheralded Matt Wright hit two field goals from beyond 50 yards in the final minutes to beat Miami and end the NFL’s longest losing streak in 44 years.

Lambo, the league’s most accurate kicker between 2017 and 2020, was inactive the last three games while dealing with confidence issues. The Jaguars (1-5) are on the hook for the remainder of Lambo’s $3.5 million salary in 2021, a deal that likely includes offset language that would allow the team to recoup some money if he signs elsewhere.

Lambo missed five kicks in Jacksonville’s first three games: three field goals and two extra points. He was sidelined 12 games last year with a hip injury that required surgery, but he said before Week 1 that his confidence “is as high as ever” despite also missing kicks in training camp and the preseason.

STEELERS: Coach Mike Tomlin says he still hasn’t received any “clarity” on why replay officials halted play in the final seconds of regulation last Sunday against Seattle.

The Seahawks were trailing by three with time winding down when wide receiver D.K. Metcalf caught the ball in Pittsburgh territory and turned upfield instead of stepping out of bounds.

Metcalf fumbled and teammate Freddie Swain recovered with the clock running. Seattle rushed to spike the ball, with the clock on the scoreboard — which is not the official game clock — hitting all zeroes, appearing to signal a Pittsburgh victory.

Officials, however, halted the celebration, saying Metcalf’s catch was under review. The ruling on the field stood and the game clock was reset to 3 seconds remaining. Seattle quarterback Geno Smith spiked the ball with a second to go and Jason Myers came on to kick a 43-yard field goal that forced overtime.

While Pittsburgh ended up winning 23-20, Tomlin called the episode “an embarrassment” in the immediate aftermath.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous